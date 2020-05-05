Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Monday:
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Garden. A woman was arrested.
Possession of meth in the 800 block of East Main.
Disorderly conduct in the 400 block of West Main.
Reckless driving in the 500 block of North Grant.
Domestic battery in the 1800 block of Perrysville. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage to property in the 2200 block of Cannon.
Aggravated battery at Danville Liquors, 1816 E. Main.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of North Franklin. A man was arrested.
Prowler in the 1000 block of Glenwood.
Theft of vehicle in the 1700 block of Deerwood.
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Theft in the 700 block of Oak.
Forgery in the 600 block of North Gilbert.
Criminal trespass in the 400 block of North Vermilion.
Theft of lost or mislaid property at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Criminal trespass and battery at Gardenview Manor, 14792 Catlin-Tilton Road, Tilton.
Abandoned vehicle in the 11900 block of North 800 East, Fairmount.
Criminal trespass and towed motor vehicle at Hungry Hollow and Western Avenue, Danville. A man was arrested.
Reckless driving and fleeing and eluding a police officer in the 300 block of West State, Potomac.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
