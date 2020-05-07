Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Operating vehicle with suspended registration at East Main and North Bowman.
Criminal trespass at the OSF Sacred Heart Health Center Emergency Room, 812 N. Logan Ave.
Forgery at Vibrant Credit Union, 323 N. Gilbert.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 3353 N. Vermilion. A woman was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of South Alexander.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Thursday:
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Domestic battery and criminal damage in the 900 block of Wakely Drive.
Domestic battery and criminal trespass in the 900 block of West Columbia Street.
Burglary and criminal damage in the unit block of East Liberty Lane.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
Disorderly conduct in the 900 block of North State, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant in the 200 block of Adams, Westville. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South. A man was arrested.
Violation of Violent Registration Act in the 100 block of Oak, Alvin.
Theft of a go-kart in the 800 block of East Main, Hoopeston.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
