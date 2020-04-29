Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Mob action at Walgreens, 842 E. Main. Two women were arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 700 block of West Columbia. A man was arrested.
Burglary at Central Storage, 1000 Griggs.
Theft of mislaid property, aggravated battery and obstructing justice in the unit block of Gilbert. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 100 block of Payne.
Theft in the 400 block of Dawn.
Wanted on a warrant at Circle K, 610 S. Bowman. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at Bowman and Clarence. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 900 block of Giddings.
Obstructing justice at Main and Bowman. A woman was arrested.
Disorderly conduct and harassment by telephone in the 2700 block of Townway. A woman was arrested.
Criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of Perrysville.
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Chandler.
Battery in the 300 block of Brunswick.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of South Virginia.
Criminal trespassing and aggravated domestic in the unit block of Tillman.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Aggravated domestic battery in the 13500 block of North 1775 East, Danville.
Violation of a bail bond in the 21400 block of Denmark, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Recovered property at 14th Street and 1st Avenue, Tilton.
Violation of an order of protection in the 100 block of South Iroquois, Rankin.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of North North, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
