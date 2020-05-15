Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Sager. A man was arrested.
Stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of North Hazel.
Retail theft at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion. A woman was released on a notice to appear.
Criminal damage in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Theft in the 500 block of Ann.
Recovered property in the 100 block of North Beard.
Theft, battery and criminal trespass to property in the 1000 block of Robinson.
Recovered property at Save A Lot, 2 E. Main.
Disorderly conduct in the 400 block of West Main. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Columbus.
Aggravated battery and mob action in the 900 block of Hazel.
Unlawful use of a weapon in the 1500 block of Crestview.
Friday:
Burglary to residence in the 700 block of Harmon.
Assault and criminal damage at Circle K, 1212 N. Bowman.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Criminal damage in the 200 block of South State, Westville.
Possession with intent at Route 1 and 3390 North, Rossville. A man was arrested.
Domestic dispute in the 15900 block of Arrowhead, Danville.
Order of protection violation at Robin’s, 101 E. 5th, Tilton.
Criminal damage in the unit block of Dequimpal, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of Peach, Danville.
Friday:
Possession of meth in the 1700 block of North State, Westville. A man was arrested.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
