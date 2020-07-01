Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Domestic battery in the 600 block of Jewell.
Driving while license restricted at Norman and Pries.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Grace.
Fraud in the 200 block of North Hazel.
Aggravated battery (x2) at OSF, 812 N. Logan. A woman was arrested.
Theft at Sunset Cove Apartments, 2200 N. Vermilion.
Disorderly conduct and telephone harassment in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge.
Driving while revoked at Woodbury and Hazel. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Illegal dumping in the 700 block of Jewel.
Theft in the 800 block of East Fairchld.
Disorderly conduct at Eastview and Voorhees.
Wednesday:
Assault in the 600 block of Jewell.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of East Fairchild.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of Illinois.
Arson investigation in the 800 block of Commercial.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Driving while suspended at East Main and Fairweight.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at Old Atherton Cemetery, 16376 Lewis, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at Mach 1, 1525 Georgetown, Tilton.
Battery at Brunswick Tavern, 207 W. Main, Westville.
Possession of meth at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion, Danville.
Aggravated battery in the 1800 block of North Main, Georgetown.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
