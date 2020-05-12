Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Domestic battery in the 400 block of Jewell.
Loud noise in the unit block of Cronkhite.
Monday:
Criminal damage in the unit block of North Alexander.
Theft of medication in the 1000 block of Skyline.
Residential burglary in the 600 block of West Seminary.
Burglary in the 200 block of North Logan.
Theft in the 1000 block of Giddings.
Domestic battery and theft in the 100 block of North Bowman.
Failure to register as a sex offender and possession of meth at North and Robinson. A man was arrested.
Possession of meth at Williams and Hazel. A man was arrested.
Theft of mislaid property at Steak N Shake, 408 S. Gilbert.
Wanted on a warrant at Meyers and Bowman. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended at Williams and Robinson. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Driving while suspended at Main and Delaware. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Criminal trespass in the 100 block of East 3rd.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Abandoned vehicle in the 19700 block of Stoney Creek, Danville.
Violation of an order of protection in the 6500 block of U.S. 136, Potomac.
Wanted on a warrant and driving while suspended at West State and Burke, Potomac. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 300 block of Lyon, Sidell.
No valid driver’s license and speeding at Catlin-Tilton Road, Tilton. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Fraud in the unit block of Woodland Hills, Bismarck.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
