Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Monday:
Retail theft in the 800 block of North Vermilion.
Possession of meth in the unit block of North Beard. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 300 block of Bradley Lane.
Burglary at Kirschner’s Lumber, 508 W. Williams.
Burglary in the unit block of Kentucky.
Burglary to vehicle in the 2300 block of North Vermilion.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Sidell. A man was arrested.
Recovered property in the 1700 block of Deerwood.
Assault in the 1100 block of Fowler.
Wanted on a warrant (x2) at East Fairchild and Martin. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended at Bowman and Liberty.
Aggravated battery in the 1200 block of East Main.
Theft in the 200 block of North Vermilion.
Possession of meth at Gilbert and Fairchild.
Tuesday:
Aggravated domestic battery and criminal damage in the 200 block of Delaware.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Driving while license suspended in the 500 block of South Main, Rankin.
Criminal trespassing to land in the 500 block of Vance.
Recovered property in the 1400 block of Warrington Avenue.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of North Washington, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of North Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Telephone harassment in the 100 block of East Holloway, Bismarck.
Domestic battery, criminal trespassing to land and assault in the 1700 block of North Main, Georgetown.
Residential burglary in the 2300 block of North Bowman, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of North Vermilion, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 600 block of Highland Boulevard., Danville.
Theft in the 300 block of North North, Danville.
Theft in the unit block of Lynn Drive, Westville.
