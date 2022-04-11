ST. LOUIS — The series finale between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed because of inclement weather.
The teams will make up Monday’s postponed game with a spilt doubleheader on Tuesday, June 14, with the makeup for Monday’s game taking place at 12:15 p.m. Central time prior to the originally scheduled 6:45 p.m. game.
Following the postponement, the Pirates announced that Zach Thompson (3-7, 3.24 ERA in 2021), who was scheduled to start Monday, would be pushed back to Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs.
José Quintana will make his regularly scheduled start in the Pirates home opener against the Cubs on Tuesday and JT Brubaker will start Thursday, Mitch Keller will go on Friday and Bryse Wilson will start on Saturday.
The Cardinals will push Dakota Hudson (1-0, 2.08 ERA) back a day. Hudson is now scheduled to make his first start since Sept. 17, 2020, against Kansas City on Tuesday with the originally scheduled starter Jordan Hicks coming out of the bullpen. Adam Wainwright, Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz will take their normal turns on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, respectively with Hicks expected to make his first start over the weekend.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol returned after missing the past two games with the flu. He told reporters that it was difficult being away.
“He (bench coach Skip Schumaker) handled everything perfectly,” Marmol told reporters before the game was postponed. “I thought about going to the Bahamas and giving him another week or so. No, he did a great job. He ran the entire thing and I didn’t reach out once.”
Pirates 9, Cardinals 4
ST. LOUIS — Michael Chavis has figured out the key to success with the bases loaded.
Chavis hit a go-ahead grand slam as the Pittsburgh Pirates overcame a three-run, third-inning deficit, and beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 on Sunday for their first win this season.
Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer in the first for St. Louis, which played its second straight game managed by bench coach Skip Schumaker, in charge while manager Oliver Marmol has the flu. Arenado has two homers and seven RBIs in three games.
Thompson, Ross suspended
NEW YORK — Chicago Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson was suspended for three games on Monday for hitting Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen with a pitch.
Cubs manager David Ross was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball. Thompson and Ross also were fined an undisclosed amount.
Ross will serve his suspension Tuesday at Pittsburgh. If Thompson doesn’t appeal the punishment, he will begin his suspension as well with the series opener against the Pirates.
Thompson hit McCutchen in the eighth inning of Chicago’s 9-0 win at Wrigley Field on Saturday. The benches cleared and the teams exchanged words but no punches were thrown.
McCutchen was the first Brewer and fourth of five players hit overall in the game. Thompson, who was ejected for the first time in his career, said the pitch got away from him.
Brewers 5, Cubs 4
CHICAGO — Mike Brosseau cheered for the Chicago Cubs as a kid growing up in Northwest Indiana. He estimated that he went to about 50 games at Wrigley Field as a fan.
So yeah, Sunday was a super fun day.
Brosseau’s first career pinch-hit homer snapped a tie in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cubs 5-4 for their first victory of the season.
Seiya Suzuki hit his first major league homer for Chicago, and Marcus Stroman pitched five effective innings in his Cubs debut. The Cubs were trying to go 3-0 for the first time since 2016.
White Sox 10, Tigers 1
DETROIT — Tim Anderson swung right back into action after serving a suspension stemming from an incident last season, hitting two doubles and a single as the Chicago White Sox routed the Detroit Tigers 10-1 on Sunday.
Anderson sat out the first two games as a penalty for making contact with an umpire on Sept. 27.
The All-Star shortstop and 2019 AL batting champion made an immediate impact, hitting a double on the first pitch of the game. He wound up scoring twice for the AL Central champions.
“I spent two days in the hotel watching us play on television, which is pretty boring,” he said. “I was ready to go as soon as I got something I could hit.”
Anderson is hitting .346 with 26 doubles and 79 runs in 90 career games against the Tigers.
White Sox starter Michael Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks in four innings, striking out three.
Kyle Crick (1-0) pitched a hitless fifth.
