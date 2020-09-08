These dogs and cats at the Humane Society of Danville need loving homes. Visit the shelter at Collett and Voorhees or call 446-4110. Local pets can be found on www.petfinder.com and the shelter has a Facebook page, as well.
Bebe is a 5-year-old Chihuahua mix.
Rhett, 4 years, is a white-and-brindle boxer/pitbull mix.
Sheri is a 2-year-old brown-and-white pitbull mix.
Dally, 2 years, is a grey-and-white domestic short-haired cat.
Tiana is a 2-year-old black-and-orange tortoiseshell cat.
Shirley, 7 years, is a black-and-white domestic short-haired cat.
