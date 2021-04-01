These pups and their kitten-pal are seeking forever homes. Call the Vermilion County Dept of Animal Regulations, 14775 Catlin-Tilton Road, Danville, at (217) 431-2660.
Chels is a 2-year-old female American staff mix who loves to play and go for long walks.
Shilo is a 3-year-old male terrier mix who loves to go for long walks.
Queen is a 2-year-old female American staff mix who loves people.
Bear is a 1-year-old male American staff mix who loves to cuddle.
Coach is a 1-year-old male American staff mix. He loves to play and go for long walks.
Samantha is a 6-month-old female domestic short hair cat who is a little shy at first.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.