These pups and their kitten-pal are seeking forever homes. Call the Vermilion County Dept of Animal Regulations, 14775 Catlin-Tilton Road, Danville, at (217) 431-2660.

Chels is a 2-year-old female American staff mix who loves to play and go for long walks.

Shilo is a 3-year-old male terrier mix who loves to go for long walks.

Queen is a 2-year-old female American staff mix who loves people.

Bear is a 1-year-old male American staff mix who loves to cuddle.

Coach is a 1-year-old male American staff mix. He loves to play and go for long walks.

Samantha is a 6-month-old female domestic short hair cat who is a little shy at first.

