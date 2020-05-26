C.A.R.A. (Citizens for Animal Rescue and Adoption) has many pets available. Call 799-8858 or 655-4353 to make an appointment to see adoptables at the Tilton location. The website is https://caraanimalrescue.org

Iris is a 2-year-old cream-colored fluffy mixed breed.

Ruthie is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire mix.

Sammy is a 3-year-old bully mix.

Mandarin is a 2-year-old orange-and-white kitty.

Morgan is a 4-month-old grey-and-white kitty.

Naomi is a 4-month-old muted calico kitten.

