These dogs and cats at the Humane Society of Danville need loving homes. Call the shelter at Collett and Voorhees at 446-4110 to set up an appointment. Local pets can be found on www.petfinder.com and the shelter has a Facebook page, as well.
Peter is a 2-year-old tri-colored hound mix.
Sampson is a 2-year-old white pitbull.
Etta is a 4 year old black boxer mix.
Big Boy is a 4-year-old black-and-white domestic short-haired cat.
Clover is a 1-year-old tiger-striped tabby.
Roddy is a 5-month-old white-and-tiger striped domestic short-haired cat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.