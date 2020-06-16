These dogs and cats at the Humane Society of Danville need loving homes. Visit the shelter at Collett and Voorhees or call 446-4110. Local pets can be found on www.petfinder.com and the shelter has a Facebook page, as well.
Boss is a 2-year-old tan-and-white pit bull.
Bella, 4, is a chocolate-and-white pit/dane mix.
Rhett, 4, is a white-and-brindle boxer/pit mix.
Skylar is a 2-year-old black-and-white domestic short-haired cat.
Tiana, 1, is an orange-and-black tortoiseshell cat.
Abraham is a 3-year-old grey domestic short-haired cat.
