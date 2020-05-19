These dogs and cats at the Humane Society of Danville need loving homes. Call the shelter at Collett and Voorhees at 446-4110 to set up an appointment. Local pets can be found on www.petfinder.com and the shelter has a Facebook page, as well.
Top, left to right: Candy is a 1-year-old red hound mix.
Bella is a chocolate-and-white 4-year-old Great Dane/pit mix.
Etta is a 4-year-old black boxer mix.
Bottom, left to right:
Big Boy is a 4-year-old black-and-white domestic short-haired cat.
Diego is a 4-year-old orange cat with epilepsy.
Tinkerbell, 2, is a black-and-white domestic short-haired cat.
