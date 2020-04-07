The Vermilion County Animal Shelter has plenty of dogs and cats that need loving homes. Visit the shelter on Catlin-Tilton Road or call 431-2660.
Sherman is 1-year-old American Staffordshire mix who loves to play and cuddle.
Spirit is a 4-year old-American Staffordshire mix who is a little shy a first, but a big lover once you get to know her.
Ruby is a 1-year-old shepherd mix who loves to be around people.
Carol is a 2-year-old domestic short hair who likes to be a lap cat.
Cookie is a 2-year-old domestic short hair cat who is a good boy.
Purty Kitty is a 3-year-old domestic short hair who is shy; give her some time and she is a lover.
