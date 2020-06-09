Pets of the Week
The Hoopeston Animal Shelter at 901 W. Main St., is closed to the public until further notice; however, call 283-0779 to set up individual appointments. Learn more at www.hartshelter.org and its Facebook page. All pets are spayed, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated prior to adoption.
Coolidge has been at the shelter 252 days; he is playful, goofy, but very sweet. Coolidge should be the only pet in the household. His adoption fee is sponsored.
Oreo has been at the shelter 221 days; he is friendly, playful and loves his stuffed toys. Oreo's adoption fee is sponsored.
Colibri is a mixed-breed dog with house manners who needs a new home. Calibri means hummingbird in Spanish, and this name fits her well. She’s good with other dogs and children. Adoption fee is $185.
TJ isn't 1 year old yet and he needs a new home. Adoption fee is sponsored. He’s social, easy to handle, and has lived with children, big dogs and young children. Adoption fee is $55.
Luna should be the only cat in an adult and quiet home. She is playful and quite the talker. Luna has a luxating patella that causes her to limp. Luna is sponsored.
Babyface, 3 years, is sweet, affectionate and loves to be petted. Babyface is front-paw declawed and she would prefer to be the only pet. She has been in the shelter for 154 days. Adoption fee is $55.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.