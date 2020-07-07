The Hoopeston Animal Shelter at 901 W. Main St. has just the companion you’re looking for. Call 283-0779 to set up individual appointments. All dogs are spayed, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm-tested prior to adoption. Learn more at www.hartshelter.org and its Facebook page.
Trey, 4 or 5, is house trained and seems good with other dogs and cats. His ideal home would be a stay-home family member, or one who leaves the house very little.
Shadow, about 9, walks like a dream on a leash, enjoys car rides and is completely house trained. He requires a quiet adult home. Adoption fee is sponsored to the right home.
Coolidge, about 4, has been at the shelter for 280 days. He’s a goofy fellow who walks well on a leash, and knows some tricks. His adoption fee is sponsored.
Akoya, about 2, has been waiting 690 days for his forever family. Akoya is very shy with humans, but with some TLC, he will come around. Adoption fee is sponsored to the right family.
Shane, about 1 year, has been at the shelter for 291 days. Shane can be a bit timid but he is sweet.
Rebecca has been in the shelter for 278 days. She is a sweet and calm young lady looking for a new home. Her adoption fee is $25.
