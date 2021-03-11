These pups and kitties are ready to come home with you from the Vermilion County Dept of Animal Regulations, 14775 Catlin-Tilton Rd., Danville. Call (217) 431-2660 for more information.
Chels is a 2-year-old shep mix that loves people and is a big love bug.
Shilo is a male 3-year-old terrier mix. He loves to play and go for walks.
Queen is a female 1-year-old American staff mix. She loves people and is a big cuddle bug.
Hailey is a female 2-month- old domestic short hair that is a cuddler.
Hillary is a female 2-month-old domestic short hair that loves to play.
Beans is a male 3-year-old domestic short hair that is a big sweetie.
