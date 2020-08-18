C.A.R.A. (Citizens for Animal Rescue and Adoption) has many pets available. Call 799-8858 or 655-4353 to make an appointment to see adoptables at the Tilton location. The website is https://caraanimalrescue.org
Cinderella is a 3-year-old black Lab mix.
Hopscotch is a 2-year-old reddish-brown retriever mix.
Stella is a 6-month-old black Lab mix.
Toby is a 4-year-old shepherd Lab mix.
Sophia is a 10-month-old calico.
Tangelo is a fluffy yellow-and-white kitty.
