The Vermilion County Animal Shelter has plenty of dogs and cats that need loving homes. Visit the shelter on Catlin-Tilton Road or call 431-2660.

Omega is a sweet 4-year-old American Staffordshire mix who needs time to warm up to people. She doesn’t like cats.

Jethro is a sweet 5-year-old American staff mix who loves to play.

Chief is a 5-year-old shepherd mix who loves to go for long walks.

Soy is a 3-year-old domestic short-hair cat who has a roommate that looks just like her. They are both lap cats and love people.

Nico, 4 months, is a male domestic short-hair cat who loves to play.

Spud is a 2-year-old male domestic short-hair cat who is very loveable.

