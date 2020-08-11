Pets of the Week
These dogs and cats at the Humane Society of Danville need loving homes. Visit the shelter at Collett and Voorhees or call 446-4110. Local pets can be found on www.petfinder.com and the shelter has a Facebook page, as well.
Andrew Johnson is a 2-year-old black lab/pit mix.
Boss is a 2-year-old tan-and-white pit bull.
Rhett is a 4-year-old brindle-and-white boxer/pit mix.
Coco is a 9-year-old black domestic short-haired cat.
Manny is a 4-year-old tiger-striped domestic short-haired cat.
Shirley is a 7-year-old black-and-white domestic short-haired cat.
