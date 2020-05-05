The Vermilion County Animal Shelter on Catlin-Tilton Road has plenty of dogs and cats that need loving homes. Call 431-2660 to set up an appointment.
Spirit is a 4-year-old male American Staffordshire mix who loves car rides and to play.
Andrew Johnson is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire mix who loves to play and go for walks.
Harley Quinn is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire mix who loves people.
Gray is a 2-year-old male domestic short-hair cat who is very cuddly.
Terra is a loving 1-year-old female domestic short hair cat.
Mocha is a 2-year-old male domestic short hair cat who loves to play.
