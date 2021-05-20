These “good dogs” need someone to love. Call the Vermilion County Dept. of Animal Regulations, 14775 Catlin-Tilton Rd., at 217-431-2660 for an appointment to meet them.
Top from left: Roamy is a 3-year-old male mastiff mix. He loves to go for long walks. Coach is a 1-year-old male American staff mix that love to play fetch. Ruby is a 1-year-old female shep mix. She love to play and go for walks.
Bottom fom left: Murphy is a 4-year-old male American staff mix. He love to chill and go for walks. Bodee is a 2-year-old male American staff mix. He loves long walks and playing. Beau is a 1-year-old male American staff mix. He is a big cuddle bug and loves to go for walks.
