These pets are available at the Vermilion County Dept. of Animal Regulations, 14775 Catlin-Tilton Rd. Call (217) 431-2660 for more information.
Layne is a male 1-year-old American staff mix. He is very sweet boy.
Ceaser is a male 2-year-old shepherd mix. He loves to play.
Lacey is a 1-year-old American staff mix. She loves to go for walks.
Sinatra is a 3-year-old male American staff mix. He loves to play.
Knight is a 2-year-old lab mix. That loves to go for walk.
RC is a 9-month American staff mix. He loves to go for walks.
