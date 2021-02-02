These pets are available at the Vermilion County Dept. of Animal Regulations, 14775 Catlin-Tilton Rd. Call  (217) 431-2660 for more information.

Layne is a male 1-year-old American staff mix. He is very sweet boy.

Ceaser is a male 2-year-old shepherd mix. He loves to play.

Lacey is a 1-year-old American staff mix. She loves to go for walks.

Sinatra is a 3-year-old male American staff mix. He loves to play.

Knight is a 2-year-old lab mix. That loves to go for walk.

RC is a 9-month American staff mix. He loves to go for walks.

