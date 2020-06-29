The Vermilion County Animal Shelter has plenty of dogs and cats that need loving homes. Visit the shelter on Catlin-Tilton Road or call 431-2660.
Benny is a 3-5-year-old husky mix. He is a very sweet boy who loves people and going for long walks.
Trinity, 1, is an American Staffordshire mix who is a cuddle bug.
Kazze, 1, is an American Staffordshire mix who loves walks, playing and people.
Soy, 3, is a domestic short-hair cat who loves people.
Spud is a 2-year-old domestic short-hair cat who likes being a lap cat.
Sassy, 1, is a domestic long-hair cat who is a lover and a big cuddle bug.
