The poor pups still need a home. They're waiting to give you kissies at the Vermilion County Dept of Animal Regulations, 14775 Catlin-Tilton Rd., Danville. Call 217-431-2660 for more information on how to meet them.
Roamy is a 3-year-old male mastiff mix who loves to go for long walk and is very sweet.
Coach is a 1-year-old male American staff mix. He loves to play and is a big cuddle bug.
Ruby is a 1-year-old female shep mix. She loves to play and go for long walks.
Murphy is a 4-year-old male American staff mix. He love to play and is a big sweetie.
Bode is a 2-year-old male American staff mix. He love people and to go for walks.
Bear is a 1-year-old male American staff mix. He loves to play and go for a walk. He is a big baby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.