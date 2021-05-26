The poor pups still need a home. They're waiting to give you kissies at the Vermilion County Dept of Animal Regulations, 14775 Catlin-Tilton Rd., Danville. Call 217-431-2660 for more information on how to meet them.

Roamy is a 3-year-old male mastiff mix who loves to go for long walk and is very sweet.

Coach is a 1-year-old male American staff mix. He loves to play and is a big cuddle bug.

Ruby is a 1-year-old female shep mix. She loves to play and go for long walks.

Murphy is a 4-year-old male American staff mix. He love to play and is a big sweetie.

Bode is a 2-year-old male American staff mix. He love people and to go for walks.

Bear is a 1-year-old male American staff mix. He loves to play and go for a walk. He is a big baby.

