Come meet your new forever friend. They're waiting for you at the Vermilion County Dept of Animal Regulations, 14775 Catlin-Tilton Rd., Danville. Call 217-431-2660 for more information.
King is a 2-year-old male American staff mix who loves to cuddle and go for walks.
Diamond is a 4-year-old American staff mix female who loves to play.
Prince is a 1-year-old American staff mix that loves to go for rides.
Eclaire is a 5-month-old female domestic short hair who loves to cuddle and give hugs.
Teddy is a 5-year-old male domestic short hair who is very sweet.
Bacardi is a 6-month-old female domestic short hair who loves to play.
