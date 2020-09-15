C.A.R.A. (Citizens for Animal Rescue and Adoption) has many pets available. Call 799-8858 or 655-4353 to make an appointment to see adoptables at the Tilton location. The website is https://caraanimalrescue.org

Beauty is a 1 ½-year-old Malamute mix.

Raina is a 5-year-old Rottweiler mix.

Beatrix is a 1-year-old dark gray kitty.

Oni is a 1-year-old striped kitty.

Rex is a 2-year-old orange cat.

Whitney, 1 year, is a fluffy calico.

