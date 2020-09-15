C.A.R.A. (Citizens for Animal Rescue and Adoption) has many pets available. Call 799-8858 or 655-4353 to make an appointment to see adoptables at the Tilton location. The website is https://caraanimalrescue.org
Beauty is a 1 ½-year-old Malamute mix.
Raina is a 5-year-old Rottweiler mix.
Beatrix is a 1-year-old dark gray kitty.
Oni is a 1-year-old striped kitty.
Rex is a 2-year-old orange cat.
Whitney, 1 year, is a fluffy calico.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.