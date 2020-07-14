These dogs and cats at the Humane Society of Danville need loving homes. Visit the shelter at Collett and Voorhees or call 446-4110. Local pets can be found on www.petfinder.com and the shelter has a Facebook page, as well.
Andrew Johnson is a 2-year-old black pit mix.
Boss is a tan-and-white 2-year-old pit mix.
Sheri is a 2-year-old brown-and-white pit mix.
Shirley is a black-and-white 7-year-old cat.
Manny is a 3-year-old tiger-striped tabby.
Tinkerbell is a 2-year-old black-and-white domestic short-haired cat.
