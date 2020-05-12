The Hoopeston Animal Shelter at 901 W. Main St. has just the companion you’re looking for. Call 283-0779 to set up individual appointments. Learn more or apply to adopt at www.hartshelter.org and its Facebook page. Cats are completely vetted, all neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and tested negative.
Gus, 5-6 years old, is a neutered black Lab mix who’s calm, loving and well-behaved.
Ranger, 4 months, is a neutered red bloodhound and Lab mix pup who’s sweet and playful and good with cats and dogs.
Apollo, 9 years, is a special needs dog who had his spleen removed and he has laryngeal paralysis. This guy is a loving, bouncy, and playful senior dog who is sponsored, so there is no fee to the right home.
Ringo, 2 years, is a dark grey short-hair cat who is quiet, likes attention and is good with dogs and cats.
Bingo, 2 years, is an orange short-hair tabby who is calm, loving and good with dogs and cats.
Arlo, 3 years, is a brown short-hair tabby who is friendly, outgoing and seeks attention. He would do best as the only cat, or with a quiet calm cat.
