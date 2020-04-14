The Hoopeston Animal Shelter at 901 W. Main St., has just the companion you’re looking for. The shelter is closed to the public until further notice; however, call 283-0779 to set up individual appointments. Learn more at www.hartshelter.org and its Facebook page.
Chester, a black-and-white bully mix, is about 2 years old. He’s very sweet, but should be an only dog.
Beulah, a 9-year-old bully mix, is house trained and very loving, but should be an only dog.
Noelle, about 3 years old, is very sweet, but should be an only dog.
Delta is a male tabby about 1 year old; he is social with other cats
Lola, 2 years old, is a pretty grey-and-white tabby who is lovable and social. She has been in a home with dogs and cats.
Shane is a cute black-and-white male, about 1 year old, who is social with other cats.
