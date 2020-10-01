Pets of the Week
The Vermilion County Animal Shelter has plenty of dogs and cats that need loving homes. Visit the shelter on Catlin-Tilton Road or call 431-2660.
Spud is two year old male domestic short hair cat. He loves to be petted
Looloo is a two year old male domestic med. Hari cat. That is a big sweet hart
Lizard is a three year old male domestic short hair cat. Is a big lap cat
Dakota is a one year old male domestic short hair cat. He enjoys being around people
Elfa is a three month old female domestic short hair cat. She is very play full and love people
Gumper is a three month old male domestic short hair cat. He is one of three male kittens that look alike and they are very sweet and love to play
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.