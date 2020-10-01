Pets of the Week

The Vermilion County Animal Shelter has plenty of dogs and cats that need loving homes. Visit the shelter on Catlin-Tilton Road or call 431-2660.

Spud is two year old male domestic short hair cat. He loves to be petted

Looloo is a two year old male domestic med. Hari cat. That is a big sweet hart

Lizard is a three year old male domestic short hair cat. Is a big lap cat

Dakota is a one year old male domestic short hair cat. He enjoys being around people

Elfa is a three month old female domestic short hair cat. She is very play full and love people

Gumper is a three month old male domestic short hair cat. He is one of three male kittens that look alike and they are very sweet and love to play

