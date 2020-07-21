C.A.R.A. (Citizens for Animal Rescue and Adoption) has many pets available. Call 799-8858 or 655-4353 to make an appointment to see adoptables at the Tilton location. The website is https://caraanimalrescue.org
Morgan is a playful 8-month-old kitty.
Morning Glory is an amusing 8-month-old kitten.
Naomi is a silvery 7-month-old kitty.
Nathan is 10 months old and looking good in his tuxedo.
Russett is a mighty fine 8-month-old kitten.
Tangelo is an affectionate 1-year-old youngster.
