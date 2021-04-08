These pups and kitties are looking for their forever homes. Meet them at Vermilion County Dept. of Animal Regulations, 14775 Catlin-Tilton Rd.,  Danville. Call: 217-431-2660.

Chels is a female shepherd mix who loves to go for long walks.

Juliet is a female 3-year-old border collie mix. She loves to go for walks and play.

Queen is a 2-year-old female American staff mix. She love to play.

Bear is a 1-year-old male American staff mix. He loves people and to play.

Papa is a 2-year-old domestic long hair that is a male. He loves people.

Lilly is a 6-month-old domestic long hair female cat who loves to play.

