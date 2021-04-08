These pups and kitties are looking for their forever homes. Meet them at Vermilion County Dept. of Animal Regulations, 14775 Catlin-Tilton Rd., Danville. Call: 217-431-2660.
Chels is a female shepherd mix who loves to go for long walks.
Juliet is a female 3-year-old border collie mix. She loves to go for walks and play.
Queen is a 2-year-old female American staff mix. She love to play.
Bear is a 1-year-old male American staff mix. He loves people and to play.
Papa is a 2-year-old domestic long hair that is a male. He loves people.
Lilly is a 6-month-old domestic long hair female cat who loves to play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.