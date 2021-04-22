These puppies need someone to play fetch with. Call the Vermilion County Dept of Animal Regulations, 14775 Catlin-Tilton Rd., Danville, at 217-431-2660.
Juliet is a female 3-year-old border collie mix. She loves long walks.
Chels is a female 2-year-old shepherd mix. She loves to play.
Roamy is a 3-year-old male mastiff mix. He love toys.
Coach is a 1-year-old male American staff mix. He loves to play.
Layla is a 5-month old female American staff mix. She love to play.
Ruby is a 1-year-old shepherd mix. She loves treats.
