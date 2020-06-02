These dogs and cats at the Humane Society of Danville need loving homes. Set up an appointment to visit the shelter at Collett and Voorhees by calling 446-4110. Local pets can be found on www.petfinder.com and the shelter has a Facebook page, as well.
Andrew Johnson, 2, is an American Staffordshire mix who’s very playful and loves walks.
Harley Quinn, 2, is an American Staffordshire mix who loves people.
Blue, 4, is an American Staffordshire mix who loves to play and loves people.
Eclipse, 2, is a domestic short-hair cat who’s shy at first, but loves people.
Tommy, 3 months, is a domestic short-hair cat who loves to play and cuddle
Dabby, 3 months, is a domestic short-hair cat who is a little shy at first, but loves to be loved on.
