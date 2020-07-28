The Vermilion County Animal Shelter has plenty of dogs and cats that need loving homes. Visit the shelter on Catlin-Tilton Road or call 431-2660.
Robin, 1, is a shepherd mix who loves to play and go for walks.
Bear, 1, is a Rottweiler mix who loves to go for long walks and have fun.
Reese, 1, is an American staffordshire mix who’s very sweet and loves people.
Jerry is a 2-year-old domestic longhair cat who loves to have fun and explore.
Walnut, 3, is a domestic shorthair cat who loves people and “talking” to them.
Peter Pan, 5, is a domestic shorthair cat who is a sweetheart and he loves to be loved on.
