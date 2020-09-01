The Hoopeston Animal Shelter at 901 W. Main St. has just the companion you’re looking for. Call 283-0779 to set up individual appointments. Learn more at www.hartshelter.org and its Facebook page.
Coolidge, about 4, has been at the shelter for 336 days. He’s a goofy fellow who’s taking obedience classes. His adoption fee is sponsored.
Chester, about 2 ½, has been at HART for 214 days. He was found in a roadside ditch, shivering and frightened. He probably should be an only pet because he needs time to decompress from shelter life.
Blane, about 4, is depressed in the shelter and has been losing weight. He was an indoor dog in the past, and wants a family that won't leave him alone for long periods of time.
Elsa (white with black on ears and tail) and Anna (calico) have been at HART for almost their entire lives. They are almost 2 years old and need an understanding and patient family. They could be adopted together or separately.
Luna, about 5, has been at HART about 200 days. She normally has a long, thick coat, but has had a summer haircut. She probably should be an only pet, or with another laid-back cat.
