These pups are waiting to love you. Call the Vermilion County Dept. of Animal Regulations, 14775 Catlin-Tilton Rd., at 217-431-2660 to meet them. Coach is a 1-year-old male American staff mix who loves to play and go for walks. Ruby is a 1-year-old female shepherd mix. She love to go for long walks. Murphy is a 4-year-old male American staff mix. He loves to hang out and cuddle. Bode is a 2-year-old male American staff mix. He loves to play, go for walks and is a big love bug. Beau is a 1-year-old male American staff mix. He is a big sweetie who love everyone and just needs someone to hang out with all the time. Bear is a 1-year-old male Ameriacn staff mix. He is a big ham loves people, cuddles and loves to go for long walks.
Pets of the Week
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Danville's Stock+Field not reopening
- Two injured, one critically, by gunfire early Sunday in Danville
- Danville man dies from gunshot wounds, woman injured
- Gaming board still working on Danville casino application
- Microchip shortage having different effects on businesses
- Canna-curious growth continues
- Patrick Buchanan: Democratic showdown: Kamala vs. Manchin
- Hoopeston kicks off 150th birthday celebration
- Authorities: 2 dead in small plane crash in Montgomery County
- Carle sets groundbreaking next week
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.