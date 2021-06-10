These pups are waiting to love you. Call the Vermilion County Dept. of Animal Regulations, 14775 Catlin-Tilton Rd., at 217-431-2660 to meet them. Coach is a 1-year-old male American staff mix who loves to play and go for walks. Ruby is a 1-year-old female shepherd mix. She love to go for long walks. Murphy is a 4-year-old male American staff mix. He loves to hang out and cuddle. Bode is a 2-year-old male American staff mix. He loves to play, go for walks and is a big love bug. Beau is a 1-year-old male American staff mix. He is a big sweetie who love everyone and just needs someone to hang out with all the time. Bear is a 1-year-old male Ameriacn staff mix. He is a big ham loves people, cuddles and loves to go for long walks.

