DANVILLE — Petition packets for candidates who wish to run for school board or regional board of school trustees in the consolidated election to be held Tuesday, April 6, 2021, will be available in the Vermilion County Clerk’s office on Sept. 22.
Packets may be picked up between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Packets also are available via email by sending a request to Lindsay Light at ccelections@vercounty.org.
The first day petitions may be circulated is Sept. 22. Petitions must be filed with the Vermilion County clerk beginning Monday, Dec. 14, at 8 a.m. through Monday, Dec. 21, by 5 p.m.
Local offices to be elected at the April 6 consolidated election include: township supervisor, clerk, assessor/multi-township assessor, highway commissioner and trustee; city/village mayor/president, clerk, treasurer, and alderman/commissioners/trustees; park district commissioners; public library district and/or township library trustees; regional board of school trustees; school board members; community college trustees; township land commissioners; and fire protection district trustees.
Offices other than school board or regional board of trustees will pick up packets with each jurisdiction’s secretary/clerk.
A Candidate’s Guide, the 2021 Township Caucus Guide, and campaign finance information may be found on the state board of Elections’ website, www.elections.il.gov.
