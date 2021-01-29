BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the players that achieved it, Indiana’s perfect 1975-76 basketball season was more about the process than the results.
“When you are doing something, the last thing on your mind is ‘Well, we’re going to do something that’s going to stand the test time,’ ” said Tom Abernathy, a South Bend, Ind., native and starting forward on the unbeaten team. “We’re just trying to get through one game at a time, survive it and go on to the next one.”
The last undefeated team to win the NCAA Tournament was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, an honor befitting the most revered of IU’s five national championship teams.
Under Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight, IU went 32-0 in 1975-76. A handful of teams have come close since. UNLV was 34-0 before falling to Duke in the Final Four in 1991. Kentucky was 38-0 in 2015 before losing to Wisconsin in the Final Four in, of all places, Indianapolis.
This season, three undefeated teams remain in college basketball: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Baylor and unranked Drake, which plays in the Missouri Valley Conference. Of the three, Gonzaga may have the best chance to come into this March’s All-Indiana NCAA Tournament with a perfect record.
“It’s been a surprise for sure because as I look back, year after year, teams are somewhat close, and then for whatever reason they get tripped up,” Abernathy said. “There’s just a lot of great teams and great players in this day and age, and it’s just harder and harder.”
Jim Crews, a reserve guard on the 1975-76 team, said the drive and determination carried over from the season before, when IU won its first 31 games before falling to Kentucky 92-90 in the Elite Eight, a game in which center Scott May tried to play through a broken arm.
“We got beat once, had a really, really good team,” Crews said. “So it’s really hard to go undefeated, but we sustained it. I don’t think it will last forever. It might end this year. Who knows?”
Crews has witnessed college basketball evolve since 1975-76, first as an assistant under Knight, then as a head coach at Evansville, Army and Saint Louis.
“The national championship, we had to win that in terms of, whatever, putting the cherry on the cupcake,” Crews said. “But winning four Big Ten championships and going undefeated in the two Big Tens (seasons), I don’t know if that record will be beat. We feel really good because one year is great. I mean it is, but when you talk about four years and the things that those guys were able to do, that’s pretty good stuff.”
There was an abundance of talent on IU’s 1975-76 roster, though in an era when college basketball players stayed in school for four years, that talent was developed. Abernathy went on to a five-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. Quinn Buckner played 10 years in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers. Anderson, Ind., native Bobby Wilkerson played seven years in the NBA, averaging 10.1 points in his career. Kent Benson, the No. 1 pick in the 1977 NBA Draft, played 11 NBA seasons while Scott May, the second overall pick in the 1976 NBA draft, played six NBA seasons.
Both Abernathy and Crews credited Knight as the driving force that kept IU players focused.
“He gave a lot of himself to our team, to help us get better and he was chasing after a perfect scenario, meaning playing a perfect game, which he is the first to admit is never achievable,” Abernathy said. “But he didn’t let us rest, and when we weren’t playing our best, he wasn’t satisfied and he didn’t want us to be satisfied, and so I think what he invested in us made all of us better.”
Said Crews: “First of all, he recruited guys that were pretty mature emotionally, pretty mature with everything. Everyone had a hungry, competitive spirit about themselves but was team oriented. So that was the culture. That was the culture we all came from, I think, from our families or everything, but he taught us how to listen …
“If you are listening what do you get? You are getting information, and when you getting information, you are getting knowledge. You have the knowledge, you have a purpose and I think that’s what he was able to make us do is it started with listening, and it snowballed through those other things.”
Abernathy admitted it was tough to maintain bonds with his former 1975-76 teammates as different players went on to different cities in pro careers, then started their own families. Abernathy’s youngest son, Todd, was a standout college player at Ole Miss and is now an assistant basketball coach at Florida Atlantic. Crews said it’s always good to reconnect with his former IU teammates at golf outings or other get-togethers.
IU recently suffered a tragic loss from its 1975-76 squad when Wayne Radford, a reserve guard on the team, died suddenly earlier this month. Mark Haymore, a backup center on the 1975-76 team, died in 2004 after a history of heart problems.
“You still have that connection with all of your teammates,” Abernathy said. “When things go really, really well you are happy but when death occurs like with Wayne, we had another player, Mark Haymore and you’re reminded that we go through the pain of loss, just like the joy of all the great, great times, too.”
Knight, who turned 80 last October, is in declining health with early onset dementia. He made an emotional return to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in 2020, his first public appearance in the building since being fired by IU in 2000.
Abernathy said every year he’ll get a text from one of his kids when the final undefeated team falls in college basketball. But, unlike former Miami Dolphins players, who revel in being the last NFL team to achieve perfection, you won’t find IU players from the 1975-76 team passing out cigars or uncorking bottles of champagne when the final unbeaten college basketball team loses each season.
“That’s just not how we’re wired,” Crews said. “As I say, we’re probably pretty boring guys. But it’s great. I mean, it’s nice the guys we’ve been able to have those relationships, Coach Knight putting all those guys together and it’s been fun. It’s been fun seeing everyone go through the journey of life.”
