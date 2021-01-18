PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS AT ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
GAME 15
Site — State Farm Center in Champaign
When — 7:30 p.m., Tuesday
Records — Penn State 3-5 overall, 0-4 in the Big Ten Conference. Illinois 9-5 overall, 5-3 in Big Ten Conference.
Rankings — The Nittany Lions are not ranked in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll. The Fighting Illini have dropped to No. 22.
Television — Big Ten Network
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous results — Illinois leads the all-time series 30-19 with Penn State and the Fighting Illini have won the last two meetings with the Nittany Lions including a 98-81 triumph this season on Dec. 23, 2020 in University Park, Pa.
Last games — The Nittany Lions returned after being idle from two weeks with a 80-72 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday in West Lafayette, Ind. The Fighting Illini have lost their last two games at home including a 87-81 setback on Saturday against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Up Next — Penn State is scheduled to host Rutgers on Thursday. Illinois is idle until a Jan. 29 home game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Projected lineups — Penn State: G Myreon Jones, 6-3, junior. G Jamari Wheeler, 6-1, senior. G Izaiah Brockington, 6-4, junior. F Seth Lundy, 6-6, sophomore. F John Harrar, 6-9 senior. Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior. G Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, junior. G Da’Monte Williams, 6-3, senior. G Adam Miller, 6-3, freshman. C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — Penn State Jones 15.4, Brockingtoin 14.8, Lundy 11.9, Sam Sessoms 11.5. Illinois: Dosunmu 22.4, Cockburn 17.1, Miller 9.6.
Rebounding — Penn State: Harrar 7.5, Brockington 5.3, Trent Buttrick 4.4, Wheeler 4.3. Illinois: Cockburn 10.1, Dosunmu 6.7, Williams 5.6.
Assists — Penn State: Wheeler 4.1, Sessoms 2.8, Jones 2.4. Illinois: Dosunmu 4.9, Curbelo 4.4, Frazier 3.0, Williams 2.0.
