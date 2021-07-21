In this June 30, file photo, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., responds to a question at a news conference as the House prepares to vote on the creation of a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, at the Capitol in Washington. Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. She cited the “integrity” of the investigation. Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday that she would not accept the appointments of Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, whom McCarthy picked to be the top Republican on the panel, or Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. Both are close allies of former President Donald Trump.