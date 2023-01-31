DANVILLE — To kick off the 30th anniversary of Vermilion County Peer Court, the organization is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year with its annual auction on Friday at Turtle Run Banquet Center.
There will be an auction preview from 6 to 7 p.m., and the live auction will start at 7 p.m.
“It is a great example of what this community can do in helping people,” Peer Court Director Katie Osterbur said. “I was born and raised in Danville and came back here 16 years ago, and what I see on a daily basis is that Danville is a very caring place and very supportive. I think our auction speaks for itself that they want to help our teens make better decisions.”
The court will auction items donated by local businesses, individuals and organizations. There will be many items auctioned like tickets to local concerts and plays, local art, quilts, sports memorabilia, themed baskets, tickets to sporting events and more.
Some highlighted items include:
- Date Night Package — Four tickets to the DLO Musical Theatre, “Ghost.” Performances: Feb. 10-12, 2023.
- Gorgeous, handcrafted copper water fountain made and donated by Maridale and Greg Palmer.
Weekend Get away package — Two-night stay at Blue Sky Vineyard
- in Southern Illinois. Donated by City of Danville Mayoral Candidate and Director of the Public Housing Authority, Jackie Vinson.
- Illini Package — Four tickets to any Big Ten home football game. Donated by Rick and Cheryl Rotramel.
- Vintage refrigerator converted to a pellet meat smoker, donated by The Ice Box Club.
- Massage packages from David Costello, LMT and Nichole McAllister, LMT at Studio 31.
- Illini Package — Four 2023-2024 Illinois Football non-conference game tickets in a suite at Memorial Stadium and one parking pass. Tickets include complimentary food and beverage. Donated by U of I Community Credit Union
- An award-winning SermerStout BBQ package that includes dinner for 30.
- Blackstone Grill with cabinet – Donated by Kruger Funeral Home.
- Dinner for four with Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. – Donated by Mayor Williams.
“We have themed baskets and experiences that you can’t find anywhere else,” Osterbur said. “That makes us different from any auction in the area.”
Peer Court is a diversion program that aims to help first time juvenile offenders take responsibility for their actions. During a Peer Court trial, juveniles are sentenced by a jury of their peers to a comprehensive sentence that includes community service work, jury duty, apologies, essays, goal setting activities and various other components. Peer Court’s goal is to teach juveniles to take responsibilities for their choices. When a juvenile offender completes the Peer Court program, the court systems have agreed to drop charges against the youth so they do not have a conviction on their record.
“This is our 30th anniversary and in those 30 years, we have worked with 3,000 youths who have completed the program and have had their charges released, so this program has worked so well,” Osterbur said. “Each youth has to do community service and come back for jury duty, and they have to do everything the jury said and if they can do it within 90 days, the charges are dismissed. So we work very closely with the justice system to get these kids to take responsibility and do good work and have their charges dismissed.”
Osterbur said there will be some entertainment along with the auction.
“There will be hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar and everyone will be hanging out before (former Peer Court director) Paul (Sermersheim) starts the show at 7 p.m.,” Osterbur said. “Tom Wagner is our MC and when you put those two together, they are really funny. Their personalities come together. People are having fun and enjoying themselves as the show is going on, which is very exciting.”
Tickets for the event are $10 an can be bought at the door while 50/50 raffle tickets are $5 a ticket or $20 for five tickets. For information and 50/50 tickets, contact Osterbur at 217-260-0023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.