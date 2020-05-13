Residents and staff at Hawthorne Inn and Liberty Village enjoyed numerous activities during Red, White & Blue Day as part of National Skilled Nursing Care Week. At top, Mercedes Render and Ashley Redman, activity aides, provide snacks. Below, left to right, Madge Ross waves a flag, Lawrence “Lefty” Varvel shows his patriotic colors and Ruby Meeker, 106 years old, enjoys apple pie. Other themes each day were: Muffins and Memories, Pajama Day, Favorite Sports Team Day, Crazy Hat Day and Game Day.
Photos provided
