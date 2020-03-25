CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have officially signed free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year contract.
A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press last week that the contract is worth $63 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity last week because the team doesn’t release financial terms of a contract.
Bridgewater replaces 2011 No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton, who was released on Tuesday after nine seasons with the team.
The Panthers also announced they have signed former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker to a two-year contract. Walker is expected to battle for the backup QB spot with last year’s third-round draft pick Will Grier.
Bridgewater enters his seventh NFL season after spending four seasons with the Vikings and two with the Saints. After Drew Brees injured his thumb early last season Bridgewater stepped in and went 5-0 as a starter putting New Orleans firmly in control of the NFC South.
He finished the season with 1,384 yards passing, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He was fifth in the NFL in quarterback rating (99.1) among players who started at least five games and was sixth in completion rate (67.9 percent).
Bridgewater was selected by the Vikings with the 32nd pick of the 2014 draft. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2015 after leading the Vikings to an 11-5 record and their first NFC North title since 2009. A severe knee injury suffered in practice stalled a budding career, causing him to miss the majority of the next two seasons.
For his career, Bridgewater is 22-12 as a starter and has thrown for 7,652 yards with 38 touchdowns. He has a 65.2 percent completion rate.
The Panthers recently added a playmaker for Bridgewater, agreeing to terms on a two-year, $20 million contract on Tuesday with free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson from the New York Jets. He joins a receiving group that includes D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel.
The Panthers currently have nine wide receivers on the roster, also adding Keith Kirkwood, Pharoh Cooper and Seth Roberts via free agency.
Carolina released veteran tight end Greg Olsen and has signed Seth DeValve to take his spot.
Walker joins the Panthers after spending a portion of the past three seasons on the Colts practice squad. While he has never played a regular-season down in the NFL, he excelled with the Roughnecks before the XFL season was canceled, throwing for 15 touchdowns and only four interceptions while leading his team to a 5-0 record. NFL teams were officially allowed to start signing XFL players on Monday.
The Panthers are in the midst of a rebuild under new head coach Matt Rhule from Baylor.
Along with releasing Newton, linebacker Luke Kuechly retired, and guard Trai Turner and quarterback Kyle Allen were traded and free agent guard Greg Van Roten signed with the Jets.
Several key defensive players including edge rusher Mario Addison, defensive tackles Gerald McCoy, Dontari Poe and Vernon Butler, linebacker Bruce Irvin, cornerback James Bradberry and safety Eric Reid were either released or not re-signed.
Colts acquire Day
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts added another piece to their defense Wednesday by signing Sheldon Day.
Terms of the deal were not immediately available.
He’s the second former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle to join the Colts since free agency opened last week. The Colts acquired All-Pro DeForest Buckner in a trade last week.
The 6-foot-1, 285-pound Day has played in 56 games in four seasons with Jacksonville and San Francisco. He has 53 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and six sacks. The Indianapolis native was originally taken by the Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He was the runner-up for Indiana’s Mr. Football Award in 2011.
Steelers make it official with free agents
PITTSBURGH — Stefen Wisniewski is finally home. And the Pittsburgh Steelers now have the most Watts per capita of any team in the NFL.
The Pittsburgh Steelers officially signed the well-traveled Wisniewski to a two-year deal on Wednesday, bringing the veteran offensive lineman to his hometown. Pittsburgh also officially signed fullback Derek Watt, the older brother of outside T.J. Watt, to a three-year contract.
Both players reached agreements in principle with the team last week, but did not officially sign their contracts until Wednesday.
