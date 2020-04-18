Early spring fishing is on a lot of people’s minds as we begin to close out April. Did you get your new fishing license yet? With these colder temperatures it would be easy to forget to purchase a license if you haven’t been out yet.
Spring fishing right now is going to be hit and miss! You might go out one day and find the fish turned on and then go a few days later and barely get a strike. Weather fronts come and go in the early spring and these greatly affect the feeding habits of fish.
Another thing about spring fishing is that fish tend to move around more frequently than during the summer or fall. I have a favorite crappie spot that always seems to have crappies in it during both the spring and the fall. I may hit five or six fish and then they stop. I figure the fish simply moved on but if I hang around that spot for a while, I will generally start catching them again. Either the previous fish have moved back in or a new school has entered the area.
Bass I have found tend to move in and out of areas or frequent similar areas of a lake or pond during the early spring. If you can find the bass concentrated you can have a blast catching them.
Bass suspend at the mouths of inlets, along sunny banks and around big brush piles. Finding the right lure they want and the depth at which they are suspending is key to getting them to strike.
If, for example, the bass are suspended at eight feet then you will have to find a lure that suspends, run it down to eight feet or so, and hang on. Once you find the pattern of the bass on a particular day, look for them in similar spots throughout the lake on that particular day.
What a week to try to do anything outdoors! It was a tough one to get through but there is light at the end of the tunnel as I saw several finds of mushrooms throughout the area this past week. Although not many, this is a sign of hope during some trying times.
My guess is that this week will really find the morels popping up in large numbers. Temperatures are predicted to hit the mid-60s and rain is in the forecast later in the week. These are the two things that bring the mushrooms up in large numbers.
The recent cold nights I’m sure have slowed down the growth of the mushrooms as did the dry ground. I had cracks in the yard I own behind our house and those strong winds last week dried things out pretty well. If these winds continue to be a major factor, they could determine whether or not we have a great mushroom season.
Has anyone seen any hummingbirds this spring; it’s been a little cold for them but it is that time of the year when the hummers come back and I sure would like to start seeing them!
