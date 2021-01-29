January is the month I dislike the most!
Out of the 12 months of the year I am always glad when January is gone leaving only the short month of February before I can get on the water again.
The last two springs have been cold and I expect this one to be the same since we have really not had a bad winter as winters usually go around here.
At least when March gets here, the boats are heading up and down the road and the I can catch a fish now and then.
I drove around the other day looking at some ice. I’m sure some are fishing on the ice but the ice I looked at looked more like a snow cone then an ice cube. I also saw some open water around the edges so be careful if you venture onto any ice in this area.
The days are getting longer, the angle of the sun’s rays directed toward the earth is changing daily, and the temperatures, although cold at night, have really not been bad this winter.
There will be plenty of fish to catch later this year so don’t put your life on the line to catch fish through the ice.
This next week the groundhog will make its annual prediction on when spring will arrive this year. Do you want to bet it will come in about six weeks? For your information, I did see about 15 robins on Lynch Spur this past Tuesday. I know that some robins hang around all winter in hedge rows and small wooded areas but these seemed scattered and on the lawns. The ground is not frozen deeply so it might not be long before the worms are available to them.
The Department of Natural Resources reports hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 783 wild turkeys during the 2020-2021 Fall Archery Turkey Season. The total compares with the statewide turkey harvest of 740 in 2019-2020. For the 2020-21 season, 24,187 permits were sold (excluding landowner permits) compared to 22,728 for the 2019-2020 season. The season dates were October 1, 2020 –January 17, 2021 and all 102 counties were open for hunting. The harvest consisted of 51% toms and 49% hens. The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest were Jefferson (27), Marion (17), Cass (17), Macoupin (17), and McHenry (17). Vermilion County archery turkey hunters took 13 birds compared to 10 birds harvested last season.
I have a really good friend in Texas that runs two marinas and sells boats. I talked with him one day this week and he is having a tough time getting boats; telling some customers it may be next year before he can fill their order; boats and boat parts are hard-to-come by because of Covid-19.
He also made a comment that I want to share with my readers that own boats. He told me that Evinrude, a well-know boat motor manufacturer, has gone out-of-business and that parts for those motors will not be available as they used to be. One might consider this if you own Evinrude motors. It may be possible to buy parts from internet sources such as eBay or find them at flea markets, but, you might want to form your own opinion on what to do with your motor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.