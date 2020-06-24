OSF Healthcare Foundation is a 2020 recipient of a COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes donation. COUNTRY Financial Representative Mark Stutsman, right, presented the donation for $1,000 to Dr. Jared Rogers and Debora Michenfelder to assist with the purchase of cancer care equipment. “All of us have been touched by cancer in some shape or form” Stutsman said. “I am very thankful along with COUNTRY Financial, to be able to give back to the communities that support us each and every day.” COUNTRY Financial will donate more than $1 million in 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders and active duty service members.

