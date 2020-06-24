OSF Healthcare Foundation is a 2020 recipient of a COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes donation. COUNTRY Financial Representative Mark Stutsman, right, presented the donation for $1,000 to Dr. Jared Rogers and Debora Michenfelder to assist with the purchase of cancer care equipment. “All of us have been touched by cancer in some shape or form” Stutsman said. “I am very thankful along with COUNTRY Financial, to be able to give back to the communities that support us each and every day.” COUNTRY Financial will donate more than $1 million in 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders and active duty service members.
OSF Foundation receives gift
Tags
Mary Wicoff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Louise (Jones) Myers, age 87 of Williamsport, IN went to be with the Lord at 2:04 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Rosewalk Village of Lafayette. Louise was born on August 9, 1932 in Williamsport, IN. She was the daughter of James and Florida (Lape) Jones. Louise was a Boswell High School…
of Urbana,Carmen Rosalie Rucker, 92, of Urbana, Illinois passed away on June 11, 2020 at 9:51 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Arrangements were made at Renner Wikoff Chapel and Crematory.
Most Popular
Articles
- Josh Cavanaugh steps down as football coach at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
- Family speaks up about Lynch Road
- DACC class to grow cannabis workers
- Carle project to resume; IDOT not worried about traffic
- District 118 mulls liability issues with activities
- District 118 to discuss future plans
- Danville Labor Day Parade to honor essential workers
- Geo-RF coach resigns, stays as assistant principal
- Danville teams cleared to begin summer workouts
- Veteran ‘blessed’ to be chosen for project
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.