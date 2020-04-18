Editor:
With all honor and glory, where is the battleship for pandemic virus?
Are there not other things than people that threaten our national security?
In March of 1942, a real war-time president had a 1,680-mile road built across Alaska in eight months and 12 days. Imagine that!
This was to ward off a possible invasion from the northwest, just three months after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
Seventy-eight years later, a possibility that scientists and medical experts warned us about actually happens.
So what is it that our strong defense tax dollars has been focusing on all these years? Is it on human life or possessions?
You would think that making and spreading enough test kits and medical supplies across the U.S. would not be an Alaska highway.
How many test kits would one military tank sold to Saudi Arabia buy?
Perhaps we should be careful who we vote for next fall. Some officials may have seen this catastrophe coming.
Putting money back in people's pockets before an election just might create some non-deserving heroes.
Who would dare procrastinate on obvious on-coming crisis? It seems someone did.
Do we need another hero, or just officials doing the right thing?
Hopefully, when this disaster subsides, people will be less divided under better leadership.
Someone putting more people back to work on ways to protect ourselves from forces of nature might be helpful, now wouldn't it?
Barney L. Hance
Danville
Please wear masks
Editor:
In the midst of this pandemic everyone has to go to the grocery store and pharmacies.
My wife and I go to several different ones but they all have one thing in common — no one working at these stores wears masks.
With all sorts of people coming and going would it it be smart if the people working there wore masks?
My wife said she asked a young lady why she wasn't wearing a mask and her reply was"if I get it I get it."
She was definitely not thinking of the hundreds of people she was around every day. Come on people, if you are a store open to the public please have your employees wear masks and sanitize their areas often.
Jack Shouse
Danville
Be careful little eyes what you see
Editor:
I wish to give my opinion on something that I seen recently that bothers me a lot.
I am a senior citizen and have limited mobility and watch all kinds of TV.
I prefer game shows as they seem to be cleaner than the movies of late.
I remember when TV first was made for the average person, the speech was clean and a family could watch lots of shows without needing to be censored.
The other evening my friend rented a movie and brought it to my home and we watched it.
I never saw such "crud" in all my life!
I counted in the middle of the movie to the end a word that was used 48 times!
Now before I get a ton of criticism about why didn't I take the movie out of my VCR — that most movies are rated by a number and I didn't have to watch said movie.
My friend apologized to me and said after this she would preview it. I know we have freedom of speech, but freedom in itself must stand for something, or it will fall for anything!
Wilmetta Feezor
Indianola
